Several people have been killed after two high-speed trains derailed in southern Spain, authorities said Sunday.

A police spokesman told AFP there were "five dead" after the accident in the province of Cordoba.

A train travelling from Malaga to Madrid derailed near Adamuz, crossing onto the other track where it hit an oncoming train, which also derailed, Spain's ADIF rail body posted on X.

"We have received calls from people reporting that there were injured and trapped," a spokesperson for the Andalusian emergency services told AFP.

One witness told public broadcaster TVE that one of the carriages of the first train had completely overturned.