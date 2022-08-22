Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's drug test results have come back negative, her office said Monday, after a video of the leader partying with friends sparked criticism and debate.

Marin's urine sample was tested for the presence of various drugs, such as cocaine, amphetamine, cannabis and opioids, Iida Vallin, a special adviser to the prime minister, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The drug test taken by the prime minister on Aug. 19 "did not reveal the presence of drugs," Marin's office said in a statement, adding that the results were signed by a doctor.

"The test was a comprehensive drug test. We did not choose how the test was done," Vallin said.

A video leaked last week showing Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities caused controversy across the world.

Some interpreted comments heard on the video as referring to narcotics, something heavily debated on social media and strongly denied by the prime minister.

"To clear up any suspicions, I have taken a drug test today," she told reporters at her residence on Friday.

Marin previously said she was "spending an evening with friends" and that the videos were "filmed in private premises."

She admitted to having drunk alcohol. In addition to denying taking drugs, she said she did not witness any drug use by any of the attendees.

"Never in my life, not even in my youth, have I ever used any drugs," she said.

Marin – who was appointed in 2019 at the age of 34 – has previously been the target of criticism over parties at her official residence.

In December 2021, she came under sustained criticism after it was revealed she stayed out dancing until the early hours despite having been exposed to COVID-19.

A poll commissioned by Finnish TV channel MTV3 at the time found two-thirds of respondents thought her night out was a "serious mistake."