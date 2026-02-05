The foreign ministers of Syria and France met in Damascus on Thursday for talks focused on developments in Syria and efforts to integrate the country’s northeast.

In a social media post, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said that he exchanged views with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, on the latest developments in Syria and the next steps toward completing the integration of areas in the country’s northeastern Jazira region.

Northeastern Syria, commonly referred to as the Jazira region, encompasses the country’s territory east and north of the Euphrates River. The area is among Syria’s most resource-rich regions, containing much of the country’s oil and gas reserves as well as other underground resources.

Shaibani said the talks also addressed efforts to combat the Daesh terrorist group, as well as the management of prisons and camps, "in a manner that contributes to sustainable stability for all Syrians.”

He said the discussions further explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand political and economic cooperation, with the aim of deepening the partnership between Syria and France.

Barrot arrived in Damascus early Thursday on the first leg of a Middle East tour that will also take him to Iraq and Lebanon, according to a statement by French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux on Wednesday.