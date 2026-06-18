France is prepared to take on greater responsibility within NATO and strengthen its military capabilities, Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin said Thursday ahead of a meeting of alliance defense ministers in Brussels, as European members face growing pressure to increase defense spending and bolster collective security.

"France has always played the card of sovereignty, autonomy and responsibility,” Vautrin said three weeks before the summit.

She added that it must also be reflected in concrete defense capabilities.

She said discussions would focus on the alliance’s response to evolving security threats, military capabilities and support for Ukraine.

She highlighted France’s military deployments within NATO missions, including in Romania, Estonia and the Baltic region, as well as air policing operations.

Vautrin also pointed to rising defense spending in France, noting that the country is set to significantly increase its military budget by 2030.

Referring to the Eurosatory defense exhibition in Paris, she said the event underlined the capacity of the French defense industry to deliver and innovate.

"The message from France today is: yes, we are ready. Yes, we are here to be able to transfer the burden,” she said, adding that it would be done "in close coordination with the Americans.”