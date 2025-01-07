Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of France's far-right National Front party and a polarizing figure who reshaped the political landscape by amplifying working-class fears over immigration and globalization, has died, sources close to his daughter Marine Le Pen said Tuesday.

He was 96.

A pugnacious mix of populism, eloquence and charisma, Le Pen helped rewrite the parameters of French politics in a career spanning 40 years that, in harnessing voter discontent over immigration and job security, in some ways heralded Donald Trump's rise to the White House.

In one way or another, Jean-Marie Le Pen spent his life fighting, whether as a soldier in France's colonial wars, as a founder of the far-right National Front party, for which he contested five presidential elections, or in feuds with his daughters and ex-wife, often conducted publicly and furiously.

He stunned the world by making a 2002 presidential run-off, then losing in a landslide to Jacques Chirac as voters backed a mainstream conservative rather than bring the far-right to power for the first time since Nazi collaborators ruled in the 1940s.

An unabashed nationalist, Le Pen was the scourge of the European Union which he saw as a supranational project usurping the powers of nation-states, tapping the kind of resentment that saw Britain vote to leave the European Union.