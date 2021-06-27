Some French health care workers are issuing fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates, resulting in highly sought after jabs going to waste, French Daily Le Parisien said in a report on Sunday.

“But sometimes, out of sight, one glance to the right, another to the left, the vaccine waltzes into the trash, at the request of patients,” the newspaper said in the article, referring to health care professionals who usually do what they are supposed to do – vaccinate people – but who sometimes dispose of the vaccine at the request of vaccine skeptics who need a certificate to travel.

“On the front lines of the epidemic for months, why does this pharmacist who has managed the shortage of masks and also saw the sick people, agree to provide certificates of convenience? On the side, he explains to us that he gave in ‘to be of service’ to friends,” Le Parisien journalists Florian Loisy and Elsa Mari say in their report.

“He says he understands the skeptics,” referring to a pharmacist the newspaper called Lilian, whose real name was changed for obvious reasons.

"I'm not trying to do business,” the paper cites the pharmacist as saying. “I know I'm risking a lot.”

Lilian risks five years in prison, a lifetime ban from his occupation, a forgery conviction and a fine of up to 375,000 euros ($447,603) if what he does is found out.