French prosecutors have summoned tech billionaire Elon Musk for questioning in a widening criminal investigation into his social media platform X, focusing on the spread of sexualised AI-generated deepfakes and other alleged violations.

The summons, scheduled for April 20, follows a 15-month probe launched in January 2025 by Paris cybercrime authorities.

Initially centered on alleged algorithmic manipulation and misuse of user data, the investigation has since expanded to include serious accusations such as the dissemination of sexually explicit deepfakes, including images involving minors, as well as potential failures to curb illegal content.

French investigators are also examining whether the platform’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, facilitated the creation and spread of such content.

Authorities suspect that safeguards were insufficient, allowing harmful material to circulate widely and raising broader concerns about compliance with French law.

The case escalated earlier this year when French police searched X’s Paris offices as part of the probe. Prosecutors have indicated that the investigation now includes allegations of complicity in distributing child sexual abuse material, violation of image rights through deepfakes, and manipulation of automated data systems.

In parallel, French authorities have explored whether controversy surrounding AI-generated deepfakes may have been deliberately amplified to boost the company’s valuation ahead of future business moves involving Musk’s broader tech ecosystem.

However, the investigation has triggered a diplomatic and legal rift with the United States. According to multiple reports, the U.S. Department of Justice has declined to assist French authorities, viewing the probe as potentially politically motivated and raising concerns about conflicts with First Amendment protections.

French prosecutors have pushed back against these claims, insisting on the independence of the judiciary and stating they are unaware of any formal refusal of cooperation.

Musk has criticized the investigation, describing it as an attempt to regulate free expression and it remains unclear whether he will attend the scheduled interview. French authorities have indicated that the inquiry will proceed regardless of his participation.

The case highlights growing tensions between European regulators and U.S. technology companies over content moderation, artificial intelligence, and digital sovereignty.

It also underscores increasing scrutiny of AI tools capable of generating non-consensual sexual imagery, an issue that has prompted regulatory responses across Europe and beyond.

If pursued further, the investigation could set a precedent for how national legal systems address the intersection of artificial intelligence, online platforms, and criminal liability in the digital age.