France's foreign minister reaffirmed Monday the country's commitment to recognizing a Palestinian state as part of a collective international effort, stressing that the ongoing crisis in Gaza must not be overlooked.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Jean-Noel Barrot reiterated the country’s call for the immediate entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Noting that foreign ministers of the EU member states will discuss the Association Agreement between Israel and the bloc, he noted that the EU report showed indications that Israel would be in breach of its human rights obligations under Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

"We remain determined to recognize the state of Palestine in a collective movement involving all stakeholders and aimed at making possible a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," he noted.

Meanwhile, also speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares called for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Chaired by bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, the foreign affairs council is expected to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war, China, and the situation in the Middle East.