High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell told the leaders of six Western Balkans countries that the future of the region is inside the bloc, as he hosted them for an informal dinner.

"The future of the Western Balkans is inside of the European Union, and this is a very strong reason to hold this meeting," Borrell told reporters ahead of the dinner.

Leaders from Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Albania, Macedonia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina will participate in the event to discuss challenges for the region and the EU.

According to Borrell, Russia's war on Ukraine will dominate the agenda.

Calling the six countries the EU's "closest partner," he said that the discussion will focus on "how we can address the consequences of the war together."

He also stressed that the EU and the Western Balkans countries have to act in coordination because Russia tries to create divisions and "exploit our vulnerabilities."

The leaders will also talk about the latest developments in the region, including the political crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina, in preparation for the meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers to be held on Monday.

Borrell promised to be "very frank" with Bosnian Serbian leader Milorad Dodik, making the EU's position clear that "there is no space for undermining the unity and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina."