A top French official criticized Germany's far-right political party Alternative for Germany (AfD) for posing a danger to Europe's stability.

AfD is "founded on hating scapegoats," French state secretary for Europe Laurence Boone told French broadcaster LCI, as she blamed the party for being pro-Russia and out of favor with Ukraine.

"Russia is ready to starve many African countries in order to destabilize the world," she added.

"The rise of AfD is a danger to European stability," she stressed.

AfD is the uncovered and radical face of the European far-right and is seeking to destroy the EU with no alternative projects, Boone asserted.

The party labeled the EU as a "failed project" during a party congress over the weekend, according to German media outlets.

Party delegates voted in favor of a program that promised to reform the "EU superstate," ending Brussels's bureaucratic control and strengthening the role of the national parliaments.

Leading figures of the party have long criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, opposed sending weapons to Ukraine, and argued that ending energy imports from Russia was against Germany’s national interests.

Germany designated the radical wing of AfD as an "extremist entity" in 2020.