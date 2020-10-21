German Health Minister Jens Spahn tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, the health ministry said, adding that he had placed himself in home quarantine.

The minister, 40, was suffering from cold-like symptoms, the ministry said, adding that all people he had been in contact with had been informed.

While Germany's infection rates are lower than in much of Europe, they have been accelerating and hit a daily record of 7,830 on Saturday, according to the Robert Koch Institute.