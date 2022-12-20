A 97-year-old woman was convicted by a German court on charges of murdering over 11,000 people when she worked as a typist at a Nazi concentration camp during WWII, reported NDR broadcaster and other media outlets on Tuesday.

As per the report, a district court in the northern town of Itzehoe handed Irmgard Furchner a two-year suspended sentence. She was sentenced under juvenile law, due to the fact that she was only 18-years-old at the time of the atrocities.

She worked at the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.

The start of Furchner's trial was delayed in September 2021 when she briefly went on the run. She was caught hours after failing to show up in court.

Some 65,000 people died of starvation and disease, as well as in the gas chambers at Stutthof near Gdansk, in modern-day Poland. They included prisoners of war, and Jews caught up in the Nazi extermination campaign.