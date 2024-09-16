In an apparent attempt to tackle irregular migration and cross-border crime, Germany introduced temporary controls on its western and northern borders Monday, causing concerns among its neighbors.

The restrictions are part of a series of measures Germany has taken to toughen its stance on irregular migration following a surge in arrivals, in particular people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and a rise in support for the opposition far-right and conservatives.

The checks will now apply at Germany's land borders with France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Denmark for an initial six months, marking a further setback to free movement within the European Union.

They were already in place at crossings with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland.

The controversial decision, however, is testing European unity because it is seen by some as a step away from the spirit of the EU's free travel arrangement known as Schengen.

The freedom of citizens in Europe to travel freely across borders for work and pleasure is one of the most beloved benefits of the EU.

Federal police will conduct these controls flexibly, basing their actions on the current security situation and focusing on minimizing disruption to commuters, travelers and trade, the Interior Ministry said.

Traffic was flowing freely at the borders on Monday.

The ministry advises travelers to carry valid identification, and non-EU citizens should have their entry documents, including visas, ready for checks.

The changes also come against a backdrop of declining asylum applications in Germany, which fell by 21.7% in the first eight months of the year.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the numbers had fallen, partly thanks to controls introduced last year, which blocked over 30,000 unauthorized entries.

"That is why we will expand our temporary border control to include all of Germany's land borders, as I ordered today," she said in a statement.

"My order is also intended to protect against the acute threat of Islamist extremist terrorism and serious cross-border crime," she added.

According to the EU, member states are allowed to temporarily reintroduce controls at the EU's so-called internal borders in case of a serious threat, such as one to internal security. But it also says border controls should be applied as a last resort in exceptional situations and must be time-limited.

Such limitations are often put in place during major sporting events, including the recent Olympic Games in Paris and the European football championship.

The unpopular coalition government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz has imposed border controls as it seeks to crack down on irregular immigration after the far-right did well in two recent state elections in eastern Germany. Another is coming next Sunday in Brandenburg, the state surrounding Berlin.

Regional criticism

The measures have also prompted criticism from Germany's neighbors. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for urgent consultations with other affected countries which fear having to absorb more asylum-seekers and the impact on trade.

Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer warned that if Germany introduced measures to send more immigrants back across their shared border, Austria would reciprocate by sending more people eastward toward the Balkans.

Border checks with Austria are scheduled to run until Nov. 11, 2024. Similarly, inspections at the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland are planned to continue until Dec. 15, 2024.

Germany's Interior Ministry has implied that there will likely be further extensions.

Growing trend

Germany, however, is not the first EU or European country to introduce such measures. Austria has checks at its border with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, expiring on Oct. 15, and with Slovenia and Hungary until Nov. 11.

Vienna has cited pressure on the asylum reception system, as well as security concerns exacerbated by terrorist groups and criminal networks linked to the war in Ukraine.

Denmark, meanwhile, is carrying out checks on land and sea transit from Germany until Nov. 11, citing terrorist threats related to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, the desecration of the Quran in 2023 and Russian espionage risks.

France has also cited pressure on the reception system and threats of terrorism in reintroducing checks on its borders with Schengen countries, to last until Oct. 31.