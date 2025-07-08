Germany summoned China's ambassador to Berlin after a Chinese ship aimed a laser at a German military aircraft during an EU mission in the Red Sea, officials said.

The endangerment of German personnel and the disruption of the EU's Aspides mission were completely unacceptable, the Foreign Office said on the platform X on Tuesday.

The Aspides mission aims to protect commercial ships in the Red Sea from the Houthi militia operating out of Yemen. Germany is contributing about 30 soldiers to the mission.

Germany has been participating since October 2024 with an aircraft that contributes as the mission's "flying eye" for extensive reconnaissance of the maritime area, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry said.

The data collected contributes to the situational awareness for the mission leadership and the participating partners, it added.

This aircraft, known as the Multi-Sensor Platform (MSP), is operated by a civilian service provider, according to the ministry. Personnel from the German Armed Forces, or Bundeswehr, are involved.

"The MSP aircraft deployed for maritime surveillance in the Red Sea was targeted with a laser by a Chinese warship, which has been encountered multiple times in the maritime area, without reason and prior contact during a routine operational flight as part of Aspides over the Red Sea," said the spokesman.

"By deploying the laser, the warship risked endangering people and material."

The incident occurred on July 2, dpa has learnt. Illuminating with a laser is considered at least a gesture of threat in the military.

The flight was reportedly aborted as a precautionary measure, the spokesman reported.

The aircraft landed safely at the contingent's base in Djibouti. Flight operations have since resumed.