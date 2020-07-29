New rules for mandatory coronavirus tests for travelers entering Germany from countries designated as risk areas are due to come into effect next week, a spokeswoman for the country's health ministry said on Wednesday at a regular news conference.
Germany announced plans on Monday for free, mandatory coronavirus tests for holidaymakers returning from high-risk countries in order to slow the spread of infections as the holiday season kicks into high gear.
