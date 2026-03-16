Germany on Monday voiced serious concern over Israel’s attacks on Lebanon and urged it not to widen its ground offensive, as cross-border clashes between the two neighbors intensify against the backdrop of the war in Iran.

"The situation in this part of the war zone fills us with concern, as we see preparations for a major Israeli ground offensive," government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said in Berlin.

Such a move would "significantly worsen the already tense humanitarian situation in the region [...] and lead to a further increase in displaced people," Kornelius said.

"We are urging our Israeli friends not to go down this path, and are in contact to convey this message," he added.

He called on Hezbollah to cease fighting and lay down its arms, and welcomed diplomatic efforts to facilitate new talks between Israel and Lebanon.

Berlin also calls on Israel to refrain from attacking civilian targets and the U.N. observer mission in Lebanon, the spokesman said.

The Israeli military on Monday confirmed it has begun "limited and targeted ground operations" in southern Lebanon to target active Hezbollah members and infrastructure as the war in the Middle East continues to expand.

Lebanon's health ministry said Monday that Israeli attacks have killed 886 people in the country since March 2, raising a previous toll of 850 a day earlier.

The new ministry statement said the toll included 67 women, 111 children and 38 health workers, with 2,141 other people wounded.