Greece will impose a curfew, restricting the movement of people with few exceptions, as part of further efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotaki said in a televised address Sunday.

Greece saw the largest single-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases earlier Sunday, a rise of 94 cases that brought the total to 624, with the number of deaths increasing to 15.

The measure will go into effect Monday morning.

"It is maybe the last step, one that must be taken promptly and not in vain," Mitsotakis said. "We have to protect the common good, our health."