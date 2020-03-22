Greece will impose a curfew, restricting the movement of people with few exceptions, as part of further efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotaki said in a televised address Sunday.
Greece saw the largest single-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases earlier Sunday, a rise of 94 cases that brought the total to 624, with the number of deaths increasing to 15.
The measure will go into effect Monday morning.
"It is maybe the last step, one that must be taken promptly and not in vain," Mitsotakis said. "We have to protect the common good, our health."
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız. 6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation. Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.