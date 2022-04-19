Greek authorities confiscated a Russian crude oil tanker as part of European Union sanctions against Moscow, a shipping ministry official said Tuesday.

The Russian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, was seized near the coastal city of Karystos in Evia.

"It has been seized as part of EU sanctions," a shipping ministry official said.

A coastguard official said the vessel had been seized, but not its oil cargo.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the EU has blacklisted over 700 people linked to the Kremlin or accused of supporting the invasion.

The bloc formally adopted its fifth package of sanctions against Russia on April 8.

In addition to coal, the EU sanctions ban imports from Russia of many other commodities and products, including wood, rubber, cement, fertilizers, high-end seafood, such as caviar, and spirits, such as vodka, for a total additional value estimated in 5.5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) a year.

The EU also restricted the export of a number of products to Russia, including jet fuel, quantum computers, advanced semiconductors, high-end electronics, software, sensitive machinery and transportation equipment, for a total value of 10 billion euros a year.

The sanctions also forbid Russian companies from participating in public procurement in the EU and extend prohibitions on using cryptocurrencies that are considered a potential means to circumvent sanctions.