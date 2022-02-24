At least 389 people have been detained by Russian police across 38 cities as anti-war protests break out across Russia, according to protest monitor OVD-Info.

Riot police began detaining protestors at Pushkin Square in central Moscow at an anti-war protest on Thursday, the RIA news agency reported, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine. Police cordoned off the site, a Reuters reporter said. Meanwhile, people have also been detained in Russia's former imperial capital Saint Petersburg, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Thursday.

The OVD-Info monitor has documented crackdowns on Russia's opposition for years. The organization published photographs on the Telegram messaging app of people holding up posters to express their solidarity with Ukraine, both alone or in smaller groups.

Demonstrators were allegedly beaten by security forces.

Russian authorities had previously warned citizens against protesting the dramatic escalation in the conflict, threatening people with arrest if they defied the warning.