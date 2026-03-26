Iran signaled a limited opening in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, saying it would consider requests from Spain and allow “non-hostile” vessels to transit if coordinated with its authorities, marking its first such gesture toward an EU country.

Spain has ​a relatively small merchant fleet but was ​among the ⁠first countries to condemn U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, denouncing the war as reckless and illegal.

Iran considers Spain a country committed to international law, so it shows receptiveness to any request coming from Madrid.#StraitofHormuz," the Iranian embassy's post on X said.

The post follows a note seen by Reuters on Tuesday to the United Nations from Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stating that "non-hostile vessels" could transit the strait if they coordinated with Iranian authorities.

The ⁠war ⁠against Iran has all but halted shipments of about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas through the strait, causing oil supply disruption.

A Thai oil tanker has safely passed through the strait following diplomatic coordination between Thailand and Iran, and Malaysia's prime minister on Thursday said Malaysian vessels were also being allowed to pass through, in a sign ⁠that restrictions were loosening for some countries following diplomatic negotiations.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that Iran let 10 oil tankers transit the strait as ​a goodwill gesture in negotiations, including some Pakistan-flagged vessels.

Last year, the Spanish-flagged ​merchant shipping fleet reached its lowest level in two decades. At present, it is comprised of 91 vessels, of ⁠which ‌six are ‌oil tankers and 13 are gas carriers, according ⁠to the latest report published ‌by the Spanish Shipowners’ Association as of June 2025.

The majority of the 205 ​merchant vessels controlled by Spanish ⁠shipowners fly foreign flags.

The embassy was not ⁠immediately available to provide further details, and the Spanish government ⁠did not respond ​to a request for comment.