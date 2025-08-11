European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned Monday that Israel's war in Gaza is becoming increasingly dangerous and said a military solution is not possible.

“If a military solution was possible, the war would already be over,” she wrote on X, calling for an immediate cease-fire and the release of remaining hostages.

Kallas said the EU’s priorities remain humanitarian support and ensuring aid access for NGOs, urging Israel to allow more aid trucks into Gaza and improve distribution.

Kallas also condemned Israel’s killing of Al Jazeera journalists in an airstrike outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, including correspondent Anas al-Sharif, saying the EU “strongly denounces attacks on journalists and press freedom.”

Israel is facing growing global condemnation after an airstrike near Gaza’s largest hospital killed six Palestinian journalists – including two veteran Al Jazeera correspondents – in what Gaza authorities and press freedom groups call a calculated attempt to silence reporting ahead of a planned full occupation of Gaza City.

The strike hit a marked press tent late Sunday beside Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City, Gaza’s Government Media Office said.

The dead included Al Jazeera’s Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea, photojournalists Ibrahim Dahir and Moumin Alaywa, assistant photojournalist Mohammed Noufal, and Sahat news reporter Mohammed Al-Khalidi, who succumbed to his injuries Monday.

Several other journalists were wounded.

With their deaths, the number of journalists killed since Israel’s Gaza offensive began on Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 238, according to the media office.