Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid proposed Tuesday that the Palestinian Authority take control of the Gaza Strip following the end of the conflict with Hamas.

Talking to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Lapid claimed that the Palestinian Authority is the only body capable of taking control of the Gaza Strip and that it will do so after "defeating the Hamas group," which has ruled it since 2007.

He did, however, suggest that the Israeli army should have control over security in Gaza, even if only for a short time, in order to ensure the safety of Israelis in the settlements surrounding the Palestinian enclave.

Lapid also expressed his opposition to any idea of a "future occupation of Gaza," saying if Israel occupies Gaza, it will be required by Israeli law to fund education and hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

He added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unable to implement such a proposal because he is constrained by "his extremists," referring to his ruling Likud party coalition with hardliner parties.

Lapid's comments, however, come in contrast to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who on Monday said Israel would take on security responsibility for the territory for an indefinite period once it defeats Hamas.

He added that Israel would consider "tactical little pauses" in Gaza fighting to let hostages leave or aid enter, but again rejected calls for a cease-fire.

In some of the first direct comments on Israel's plans for the future of Gaza after the war, Netanyahu told U.S. television's ABC News "I think Israel will for an indefinite period have the overall security responsibility because we've seen what happens when we don't have that security responsibility."

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

At least 10,328 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since then. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.