Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet exclusively with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin – not other Russian officials – during planned talks in Türkiye on Thursday, a senior Ukrainian adviser told Reuters on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy has said he was ready to meet Putin in Istanbul for talks to end the war. U.S. President Donald Trump offered to join proposed Ukraine-Russia peace talks. Russia has not clarified if it plans to attend the talks and at what level.

Details to follow ...