Ukraine carried out its largest overnight attacks against Russia since the start of the four-year war, killing at least four people, including three near Moscow, local authorities confirmed.

A woman was killed after a drone hit her home in Khimki, a city just northwest of Moscow, and two men died in the village of Pogorelki 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of the capital, according to local Gov. Andrei Vorobyev.

In social media updates, Vorobyev said Ukrainian drones had also damaged unspecified "infrastructure” and several high-rises.

In Moscow itself, at least 12 people were wounded in the nighttime strike, mostly near the entrance to the city’s oil refinery, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported. Sobyanin reported the "technology” of the refinery has not been damaged.

Russian defenses shot down 81 drones headed for Moscow overnight, state agency Tass reported, citing Sobyanin, marking one of the largest attacks on the Russian capital since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

One man was also killed as a drone struck a lorry in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, according to local authorities.

Russian air defenses destroyed 556 drones over Russia overnight, the country’s Defense Ministry said Sunday morning. Shortly after midday local time, it reported that over 1,000 had been shot down or jammed in the previous 24 hours.

Russia’s largest airport – Moscow’s Sheremetyevo – said drone debris had fallen on its premises without causing damage.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 287 drones overnight Sunday, 279 of which were shot down or jammed, the Ukrainian air force reported.

According to Ukraine's state emergency service, the strikes injured eight people in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region: three in the regional capital of Dnipro, four in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih, and one in the district of Synelkove.

Residential buildings were damaged in all three locations, the service said.