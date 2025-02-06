French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa, as he invited him to visit France in the coming weeks, the Syrian presidency said Thursday.

In a phone call, the two leaders also discussed the economic sanctions imposed on the Syrian people, the office added.

The ousting of Bashar Assad ended decades of iron-fisted rule, but despite power now resting in al-Sharaa's hands, Syria faces a fragile transition amid territorial and governance challenges.

Al-Sharaa said that his administration would focus on forming "a comprehensive transitional government that represents Syria’s diversity, including men, women and youth, to rebuild the country’s institutions until free and fair elections can take place.”