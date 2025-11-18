French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Europe must avoid becoming a “vassal” to American and Chinese technology companies, urging the bloc to adopt a stronger “European preference” to bolster its own tech sector.

"Europe doesn't want to be the client of the big entrepreneurs or the big solutions being provided either from the U.S. or from China, we clearly want to design our own solutions," Macron told a Berlin summit, adding that this stance represented "a refusal of being a vassal."

Macron was speaking at the European Summit on Digital Sovereignty, which has brought together tech leaders and ministers from across the continent, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"I strongly believe that European preference needs to become our guiding principle, starting with public procurement," Macron said.

"Because guess what? The Chinese have a Chinese exclusivity... and the Americans have a very strong American preference," he said.

He said there was a need for a change in emphasis when it comes to the EU's approach to legislation in the sector.

"We prioritized during the past few years regulation of our domestic players," Macron said. "We have to innovate before regulating."

He also underlined the stakes for Europe in having more autonomy in the tech sector.

"You cannot dedicate the strength of your economy to the 'Magnificent Seven'," he said, referring to American tech giants Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla.

"More than that, you cannot delegate the whole functioning of your democracy to the (Magnificent Seven)... it's unbearable," he went on, to applause from delegates.