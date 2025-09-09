A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the Greek island of Evia early Tuesday, shaking Athens and surrounding areas shortly after midnight, according to the National Observatory of Athens.

The epicenter was 4 kilometres off the resort of Nea Styra in the southwest of Greece's second-biggest island Evia, also known as Euboea, the institute said.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

The observatory had initially reported the magnitude at 5.3 but later revised its reading.

The mayor of the nearby city of Marathon, Stergios Tsirkas, described the quake as "very intense," in comments on ERT television.

In May, a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck off the Greek island of Crete and was felt as far as Egypt, as well as in the Greek capital.

In January and February, the island of Santorini in the Aegean Sea, a major Greek tourist destination, suffered exceptional seismic activity.

Thousands of tremors there caused several thousand residents to flee, but they have since returned home.

Situated on several faults in the southeastern Mediterranean, Greece is regularly hit by earthquakes.

The last deadly quake there struck in October 2020 on the island of Samos, in the Aegean Sea.

With a magnitude of 7.0, it killed two people in Samos and over 100 in the Turkish port city of Izmir.