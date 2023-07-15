A protestor who obtained permission from Swedish authorities to burn a Torah in Stockholm on Saturday said he would not carry out the burning and instead denounced those who burn sacred texts.

The man threw a lighter on the ground in front of the Israeli embassy and explained that he had not intended to burn the Hebrew Bible but that, as a Muslim, he wanted to call for mutual respect, according to the Swedish radio station SVT.

Swedish police on Friday said they had granted a permit for a protest which was to include the burning of the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog was one of several Israeli representatives and Jewish organizations to condemn the decision immediately.

Ahmad A., the organizer of the demonstration, explained that his aim actually was not to burn the holy books but to criticize the people who have burnt Qurans in Sweden in recent months, something that Swedish law does not prohibit.

"This is a response to the people who burn the Quran. I want to show that freedom of expression has limits that must be taken into account," explained the Swedish resident of Syrian origin.

"I want to show that we have to respect each other; we live in the same society. If I burn the Torah, another the Bible, another the Quran, there will be war here. What I wanted to show is that it's not right to do it," he added.

In January, Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan burned a Quran to denounce Sweden's membership application to NATO and the negotiations with Türkiye to allow Sweden to join the alliance.

On 28 June, an Iraqi refugee in Sweden burnt some pages of a copy of the Quran in front of Stockholm's largest mosque during Eid al-Adha, a festival celebrated by Muslims around the world.

The two events triggered a series of condemnations in the Muslim world.

Although the Swedish police pointed out that permission to demonstrate was not a formal authorization to burn a sacred book, there is no law prohibiting the burning of holy books.

But the police can refuse to allow a demonstration if it jeopardizes security or gives rise to acts or words that incite racial hatred.