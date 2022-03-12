An elderly person smacked a raw egg on French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour Saturday.

The 70-year-old man threw the egg down on Zemmour's head in the southern commune of Moissac, the local prosecutor's office said.

It added that the man had been acting in protest after being angered by Zemmour's comments about disabled children. The retired farmer has an autistic son.

About two months ago, Zemmour spoke out against inclusion efforts in schools by calling for children with disabilities to be taught separately.

The public prosecutor's office said that Zemmour's team had said the case should not be reported to the police. However, the pensioner could be forced to take a kind of civics course as a result of his actions.

France will elect a new president in two rounds of voting on April 10 and 24.

Zemmour is currently polling in third place, at 12.5%, behind incumbent Emmanuel Macron and right-winger Marine Le Pen, at more than 30% and about 18%, respectively.

In December 2021, Zemmour was injured in a fight that broke out during his speech in front of thousands of supporters.

Zemmour has repeatedly been accused of making racist statements. He said last year that Muslims living in France should assimilate if they want to live in the country. Underlining that he does not "distinguish between Islamism and Islam" but rather between Islam and individual Muslims, Zemmour argued that French Muslims should assimilate and "renounce" the practice of the religion that he said "imposes a legal and political code" on them.

He was also handed a third hate speech conviction in January for 2020 comments regarding unaccompanied migrant children. A Paris court ordered Zemmour to pay a fine of 10,000 euros (more than $11,000) and several thousand euros in damages to anti-racism groups for his comments to French news broadcaster CNews about children who migrate to France without parents or guardians, calling them thieves, murderers and rapists who cost France money.

Zemmour previously was convicted of incitement to racial hatred after justifying discrimination against black and Arab people in 2010, and of incitement to religious hatred for anti-Islam comments in 2016. He was sentenced to pay court costs and a 5,000-euro ($5,660) fine.

He has also been tried in other cases where he was acquitted.