As the Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities continues, the Kyiv maternity hospital has gone underground, experiencing the bitter face of war.

All patients of the hospital have been taken to the shelters. New mothers, babies and women waiting to give birth wait in dark shelters. Babies are born in orphanages.

Only a few days or hours remain before the birth at the 38th week of Alesya Antonova's pregnancy. She is going to name her child Vuka. Saying that she had been waiting at the shelter for three days, Antonova said: “I am here at the shelter, but my morale is high."

"I'm going to name my baby Vuka in this dark place," Antonova added. "My energy is very high. I will leave here in good health."

"Russia is a very big country, but we are also very strong and connected to each other. We will emerge victorious from this war."

While the Russian army was advancing toward Kyiv, some 21 civilians were killed in Kharkiv and five in Kyiv on Tuesday. After the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that strikes would be carried out in Kyiv, a red alert level was declared in the city. Roads were blocked by barricades, and soldiers were stationed all over the city.

At night, Russia dropped bombs on Kyiv and the attacks continued even after dawn and some five people died due to the shelling of the TV tower.

The bombing also damaged the site close to the tower. Russia Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov claimed the airstrike Tuesday on a TV tower in the capital of Kyiv did not hit any residential buildings. However, Konashenkov did not address allegations that the strike damaged the neighboring Babi Yar memorial to Kyiv's Holocaust victims.

A women shows her baby, Kyiv, Ukraine, March 2, 2022. (Uğur Yıldırım Photo)

As the attacks intensified, some journalists, as well as civilians, fled the city. Thousands of civilians spent the night at metro stations. Kyiv's residents, who took refuge in the subway with their pets, sounded confident in the power of the Ukrainian army, hoping that "these dark days will end.” Russian army's attacks on Kyiv continue to intensify while thousands of civilians have left the city. The rest are living in bunkers or subway stations.

Kyiv metro stations, famous for their depth, are becoming the home for Ukrainians. Civilians who have taken refuge in the subway with little stuff and pets taken from home are waiting for better days.

Yulia Gerasumenko, waiting at a subway station in Kyiv with her dog named Yoda and cat named Garfield in her arms, said: “I have two daughters. My kids think we're at camp here," Gerasumenko asserted. "I didn't tell them that we were hiding here because of the war. We are not afraid. We trust our army. Our people don't leave us alone here," she added. "We will emerge victorious from the subway,” Gerasumenko said.

Tanya Boyko, caught on the street during the Russian attacks last night, also took refuge in the subway. Boyko said: “The TV tower was shot down when I was walking my dog. I immediately took refuge in the subway with my family. There was a terrible noise. I've been here since yesterday evening. When the attacks are over, I will leave here."