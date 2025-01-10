Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni dismissed concerns on Thursday about President-elect Donald Trump's recent remarks suggesting the United States might use military force to take control of Greenland and the Panama Canal.

She interpreted Trump's comments as a warning to global powers, particularly China, rather than a genuine threat to annex territory.

"I don't believe the United States will try to use force to annex strategic territories in the coming years," Meloni said. She emphasized that Trump’s words were more about sending a message to China regarding its increasing influence in the Panama Canal and resource-rich Greenland. "It’s part of the ongoing debate between great powers," she added.

Meloni, who visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate last weekend and plans to attend his inauguration, clarified that she did not view Trump’s rhetoric as a serious military threat but as part of broader geopolitical dynamics.

Trump, in a recent statement, claimed he wouldn’t rule out military action to secure control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, both of which are considered vital to U.S. national security.

His comments raised concerns among analysts who feared they could embolden adversaries, particularly as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine and China escalates its threats against Taiwan.

Despite the rhetoric, Meloni expressed confidence that the U.S. would not abandon Ukraine, a country she has staunchly supported since Russia's invasion.

She highlighted the importance of Western backing in helping Ukraine hold off Russia's advances and said Trump recognized this reality. "The West’s support has been crucial to Ukraine's resistance," Meloni said. "Trump understands this well."

Meloni also suggested that Trump would likely employ his "diplomacy of deterrence" as he did during his first term, stressing that she did not foresee a shift from U.S. commitment to Ukraine. "I don’t see disengagement in Trump’s statements," she noted.

On the domestic front, Meloni’s government celebrated a diplomatic win after successfully securing the release of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, who had been detained in Iran for three weeks.

Sala’s detention was believed to be connected to the case of Mohammad Abedini, an Iranian engineer wanted by the U.S. for his involvement in a 2024 drone attack in Jordan that killed three American soldiers.

The two cases became intertwined, with speculation that Iran was using Sala as leverage to secure Abedini’s release.

Meloni confirmed that U.S. interests played a role in the negotiations leading to Sala’s release.

"We had a diplomatic triangulation with Iran and the U.S. to secure Cecilia’s return," she said, revealing for the first time that Washington's concerns were integral to the talks.

As for Abedini, who remains in detention in Italy, his extradition process to the U.S. is ongoing.

A hearing on his request for house arrest is set for Jan. 15.

Meloni noted that these diplomatic discussions were ongoing and complex. "The work continues," she said, referring to her interactions with U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden, whose planned visit to Rome was canceled at the last minute due to the Los Angeles fires.

Now, with Sala back in Italy, all eyes are on how the Abedini case will unfold within Italy’s judicial system.