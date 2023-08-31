More than half of Swedish people are in favor of a ban on the burning of the Quran and other books, according to the latest survey published by a pollster.

The percentage of Swedes who want to ban such burnings increased to 53%, two points higher than the previous poll.

The latest survey was conducted by the Swedish opinion poll company SIFO.

Some 37% were in favor of burning holy books within the scope of freedom of expression, while the remaining did not express an opinion.

The survey was conducted with 1,291 randomly selected Swedish nationals between Aug. 15-27.

In Sweden, the government and the main opposition are preparing to change the law on provocations against the Quran.

The Swedish government announced earlier this month that it was reviewing the Public Order Law to prevent increasing attacks on the Quran in the country.

Minister of Justice Gunnar Strommer said at a news conference a report on the law will be submitted to parliament by July 1, 2024, at the latest.

Magdalena Andersson, head of the main opposition Social Democratic Party, also stated that they were investigating an amendment to the Public Order Law, stating that provocations of burning the Holy Quran in the country could constitute a "hate crime."

'Sweden's image changed after Quran burnings'

Sweden’s counter-terrorism chief warned Thursday that the country’s image has changed after the repeated Quran burnings in Stockholm, according to media reports.

Fredrik Hallstrom said at a news conference that Sweden will probably "live with it for a time and we have to survive with that image,” said the N WORLD media outlet.

The image circulating abroad will keep doing the rounds, especially on social media, he said, adding that security threats are to remain high for some time.

The Nordic country raised its terror threat level to high after Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Sweden had become a "prioritized target” for extremists.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer also warned that the security situation is very bleak, according to media reports.

The country will "live with this higher threat for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Sweden has been widely condemned, especially by the Muslim world, for allowing Quran desecration to take place under the pretext of free speech.

The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) earlier this month urged member states to apply appropriate political and economic measures on Sweden and other countries where the Muslim holy book is allowed to be burned.

The OIC warned it is necessary to put a stop to the act which is characterized as an "act of aggression that spreads hatred and contempt for religions and threatens global peace, security and harmony.”

In recent months, the burnings took place outside Sweden’s parliament, Stockholm’s main mosque and the Turkish and Iraqi embassies.

Quran burning protests also took place in neighboring Denmark, prompting that country to announce plans last week to make the burning of religious texts a criminal offense.

Sweden, however, is still considering its legal options. Kristersson said earlier this month that the Scandinavian country has no plans to make changes to its laws.

Denmark to propose law banning desecration of holy books

Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said at a press conference last week that they would soon submit a bill banning attacks on holy books.

Hummelgaard said the sole purpose of attacks on holy books was "to create hatred and sow discord" and that the bill in question would be combined with the law that currently prohibits the burning of country flags.

"This law will punish those who burn the Quran and the Bible in public spaces. This law will only target actions taken in public spaces or for the purpose of disseminating them to a wider environment."

The proposal is expected to be presented to the 179-seat parliament in September and voted on in October following parliamentary consultations.