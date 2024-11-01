The cultural association in charge of a mosque in the northern French city of Amiens, filed a legal complaint Friday after a suspected arson attack.

The Assounna mosque's entrance on Victorine Autier Street was set on fire on Oct. 29.

While the fire caused limited damage, it has deeply concerned worshippers and neighboring residents, who see it as a deliberate act targeting their community.

According to Bilel Furtado, vice president of the association, worshippers arriving for dawn prayers were alerted by the smell of smoke. Matches and firelighters found near the scene later pointed to the intentional nature of the act.

The governor of Somme in northern France, through his chief of staff, condemned the act and expressed support for the Muslim community in Amiens.

He emphasized the importance of strengthened security measures around places of worship, with dynamic patrols in place during religious holidays.

Investigators have yet to determine the motivations of those responsible, but the investigation is ongoing.

Somme’s MP, Zahia Hamdane from the La France Insoumise party, condemned this "act of hatred,” emphasizing the importance of secularism, which guarantees freedom of belief and protects religious spaces.

The National Rally party, through its local representative Damien Toumi, expressed support for worshippers and called for reinforced security measures, particularly by increasing surveillance cameras around places of worship.

Another suspicious fire in Strasbourg

Amid rising tensions around Muslim places of worship in France, a similar incident occurred Thursday in Strasbourg.

A fire was set in the parking area next to the construction site of the Eyyub Sultan Grand Mosque. Rapid intervention by firefighters helped contain the flames and limit damage.

Although smaller in scale, this incident has added to the concerns of worshippers and Muslim associations as anti-Muslim acts rise in the country.

Rise in Islamophobia

Anti-Muslim acts continue to increase in France, with significant growth observed in recent years. In 2023, reports of Islamophobic acts rose by 57%, according to the Collective Against Islamophobia in Europe.

The National Consultative Commission on Human Rights documented a 52% increase in violence against Muslims, noting that 75% of incidents involve threats or insults.

This climate of tension is exacerbated by stigmatizing political and media discourse, fueling daily fear and discrimination.