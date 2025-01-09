Elon Musk on Thursday called on Germans to support the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in an upcoming election during a livestreamed conversation with the party's leader on his social media platform, X, that highlighted the U.S. billionaire's growing ambition to sway European politics.

In a wide-ranging, sometimes stilted conversation that touched on immigration, German bureaucracy, energy policy, space colonization, God and Adolf Hitler, Musk and extreme-right party's co-leader and its chancellor candidate Alice Weidel agreed that the AfD was the answer to Germany's malaise.

"People really need to get behind AfD, otherwise things are going to get very, very much worse in Germany," Musk said. "I think Alice Weidel is a very reasonable person. Nothing outrageous is being proposed, just common sense."

Musk, who used X and his vast wealth to help reelect Donald Trump in the United States, told Weidel that he was "strongly recommending that people vote for AfD." The audience for the livestream peaked at more than 200,000 X accounts.

Musk and Weidel agreed that Germany's taxes are too high, that there is too much immigration, and that it was a mistake for the country to shut down nuclear power plants.

The AfD has been put under observation by Germany's domestic intelligence agency for suspected extremism, and mainstream parties have shunned working with it. The AfD has strongly rejected the designation, portraying it as a political attempt to discredit the party.

Speaking in fluent English, Weidel expressed gratitude for Musk's support, saying that the opportunity to speak with him was the first time in 10 years that she had been allowed a platform to say her piece without interruption from a media world that, she said, was biased against her.

'Hitler was a communist'

Musk and Weidel emphasized the importance of free speech, and Weidel used the topic as an opportunity to refute the idea that the AfD shares any affinity with the country's Nazi past. She said one of Adolf Hitler's first acts after seizing power was to restrict speech. She then emphasized that the AfD holds libertarian views, and contrasted that with Hitler, who she noted had nationalized Germany's economy.

"The biggest success after that terrible era in our history was to label Adolf Hitler as right and conservative. He was exactly the opposite. He wasn't a conservative. He wasn't a libertarian. He was a communist socialist guy," Weidel claimed.

The conversation later took a turn away from politics, with Weidel asking Musk when he thought humans could live on Mars and whether he believed in God – questions he gave long and inconclusive replies to. "I am open to the idea of God," he said at one point.

Weidel also invited Musk to explain his vision for peace in Ukraine, but he said a settlement there was a matter for Trump.

Musk has defended his right to weigh in on German politics because of his "significant investments," namely Tesla's first European plant, and has praised the AfD's approach to regulation, taxes and market deregulation.

He recalled the bureaucratic hurdles that confronted him in opening the German Tesla plant.

"I think it was 25,000 pages was our permit. And it had to be all printed on paper," Musk said. "And then there has to be many, many copies made. So it literally was a truck of paper." Last August, Musk held a similar talk with Trump, who has since tasked the entrepreneur with leading a drive to make the U.S. government more efficient.

On energy, Musk backed Germany's renewable ambitions but agreed with Weidel that turning off the nuclear power plants was a bad idea. "When I saw that Germany was turning off the power plants after being cut off from gas supplies from Russia, I thought ... this is one of the craziest things I've ever seen," he said.

In her concluding remarks, Weidel told Musk that his views are "visionary."

Alarm across Europe

Musk was doubling down on his endorsement last month of the anti-immigration, anti-Islamic party labeled as right-wing-extremist by German security services, which has caused consternation in Berlin and accusations of undue influence.

Musk also authored an opinion article for the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, claiming Germany under center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz is "teetering on the edge of economic and cultural collapse." Germany's election is scheduled for Feb. 23.

The foray into politics by the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive is raising alarm across Europe.

In addition to endorsing the AfD, Musk has demanded the release of jailed U.K. anti-Islam extremist Tommy Robinson and called British Prime Minister Keir Starmer an evil tyrant who should be in prison.

The chat between Musk and Weidel was being monitored by watchdogs from the European Commission, which has accused X of violating the 27-nation bloc's sweeping digital rulebook for cleaning up social media platforms and protecting internet users from online harm.

Commission officials say Musk has the right to express his views but that the rulebook – known as the Digital Services Act – is designed to rein in the risks that platforms will be misused to amplify illegal content, including hate speech or election-related misinformation.

The commission has been investigating whether X complies. In preliminary findings issued last year, Brussels said the platform was in breach because its blue checkmarks originally intended as verification badges are deceptive, and because it falls short on transparency and accountability requirements. Regulators are still investigating other possible offenses.

Musk presented Weidel as "the leading candidate to run Germany" – but that isn't true.

Polls show that AfD has grown to be the second-most popular party in the country. The mainstream conservative Christian Democrats are favored to win the election, with the latest polling showing them at 31% support, compared with 20% for the AfD.

Still, the AfD has risen in popularity, as have parties with similar views across Europe, where a former taboo against far-right viewpoints is in decline.

Although other parties refuse to work with it, critics worry that Musk's support for the AfD could further bolster its popularity, eroding support for mainstream parties and making it harder for them to form a coherent coalition.

AfD was formed in 2013 and has moved steadily to the right. Its platform initially centered on opposition to bailouts for struggling eurozone members, but its vehement opposition to then-Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to allow in large numbers of refugees and other migrants in 2015 established the party as a significant political force.

AfD's support has grown as a result of discontent with Scholz's three-party coalition government. It's rising popularity also reflects a growing frustration among some with Germany's involvement with the European Union and NATO which some view as eroding national sovereignty.