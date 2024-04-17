A migrant camp established by the European Union in Stockholm was attacked by the Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR) on Wednesday.

NMR took responsibility for the attack in a video published by the Nazi group.

"Next time, they might come and pour petrol over us while we sleep," a man referred to as Ion, who lives in the camp, told local daily Expressen.

The Nazi group released a written statement, as well as images in which its members are seen tearing down the camp, calling the attack a "clean-up operation."

"These illegal settlements were smashed as hard as they could while the occupiers screamed and ran away from the site, calling the police," the group said on its social media accounts.

About 20 masked NMR members stormed the camp, situated in a wooded area, in dark clothes on Sunday, attacking several sheds while shouting at people to leave the area, Ion said.

"I was scared. They were very threatening," he added, noting that the attack lasted 10-20 minutes, after which he picked up his phone and said he was going to call the police.

The men decided to leave but "I have difficulty sleeping at night," Ion said.

Far-right politician Christian Peterson visited the camp earlier this year and released a video on his social media account showing its location.

Peterson, who himself has a background in NMR as a teenager, ran for the right-wing radical Alternative for Sweden 2022, and has worked for the far-right news websites Exakt24 and Insikt24.

Ion has lived in the camp for three years and had never experienced problems before.

Several other unnamed residents of the camp have also expressed fear that the masked men will return, according to Expressen.

The daily said it had approached the police, but that they provided no additional information on the incident.