North Macedonia's parliament approved a new left-wing coalition government late on Sunday. The Social Democrat-led government is to eventually be headed by the country’s first ethnic Albanian prime minister, according to its coalition agreement.

Zoran Zaev, the pro-Western leader who changed the name of North Macedonia last year to secure the country's membership to NATO and the European Union, returned to power late Sunday, seven months after resigning over the slow pace of EU membership talks. Zaev, who won a narrow election victory over nationalist rivals in July, was approved as prime minister with 62 votes in the 120-seat parliament. The country joined NATO in March after adding the word "north" to its name, as part of an agreement with Greece, which has a province called Macedonia and had blocked its neighbor's membership in Western organizations for decades.

"Having joined NATO, we will show that we can join the EU. It is of national, decadeslong strategic interest," Zaev told parliament, pledging to close the negotiating chapters in six years.

After narrowly defeating the nationalists in a July 15 vote, Zaev's Social Democrat bloc gained the support of parties representing Macedonia's ethnic Albanian minority to form new a governing coalition. Zaev told lawmakers his new Cabinet will focus on reviving the economy, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and fighting corruption. He announced 1 billion euros ($1.19 billion) in new foreign investments, a 40% increase in the minimum wage and pensions and a planned judiciary reform.

According to the power-sharing deal with the ethnic Albanian Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) party, Zaev will hand the prime minister’s office over to an ethnic Albanian politician proposed by his junior partner 100 days before the end of the government’s four-year term, in 2024.

It would be the first time a representative of the country's largest minority ethnic community has held the position since North Macedonia split from the former Yugoslav federation in 1991.

The conservative opposition fiercely criticized the new Cabinet, claiming it is "incapable” of dealing with the pandemic and fulfilling its promises.

During a parliamentary debate, a few hundred people held a rally in front of the European Union’s offices and the parliament building in downtown Skopje, protesting the change of the country’s name to North Macedonia and "disparagement” of the Macedonian national identity and dignity in a push for the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration.

He said his coalition had also prepared a new set of measures to shield the people and economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The country of 2 million people has reported 14,330 cases of infection and 600 deaths.

The country's parliament was dissolved in February as Zaev resigned after the EU declined to set a date for membership negotiations.

A month later, the EU announced that talks could begin. It has set no date, but diplomats said it would likely be later this year.