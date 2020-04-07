The pace of coronavirus-related deaths in Spain rose slightly for the first time in five days on Tuesday, with 743 people succumbing to the virus overnight to reach a death total of 13,798.

The number is compared to the 637 people who died during the previous 24 hours in the nation with the second-highest toll of fatalities in the world from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of cases rose to 140,510 on Tuesday from 135,032 on Monday, the health ministry said.

Worldwide, more than 1.3 million people have been confirmed infected and nearly 75,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate underreporting by some governments. Deaths in the U.S. neared 11,000, with more than 368,000 confirmed infections.

In Iran, the coronavirus death toll rose to 3,872 with 133 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Tuesday. The total number of cases climbed to 62,589, with 2,089 new infections, while 3,987 infected people were in a critical condition, he said.

For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death. More than 285,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.