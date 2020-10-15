Poland's prime minister on Thursday asked people to "stay home" if possible, as he announced a raft of restrictions in major cities to stem a record spike in coronavirus cases.

"Today we must go back to the basic recommendation that we know from the spring: stay home," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said via a video link.

Morawiecki advised "everyone who can to work remotely" as Poland recorded a new daily 24-hour record of 8,099 coronavirus cases.

New restrictions will come into force in Warsaw and other major cities from Saturday, which will now be considered part of a "red" zone.

All secondary schools in those areas will be shut and switch to distance learning.

Restaurants will close at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT), weddings will be banned and there will be stricter limits on the numbers of people allowed in shops and on public transport and at religious services.

"We will win this fight. But we will only win it if we approach these recommendations, the rigors we are implementing today, with solidarity and responsibility," Morawiecki said.