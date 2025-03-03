Police are clearing Vienna's main train station over an unspecified threat and rail traffic has been halted, the police and national rail company OBB said Monday.

While the police did not describe the threat, tabloid newspaper Heute said it was a bomb threat. Austria suffered a series of empty bomb threats last year that prompted the clearing of larger stations, causing delays to train traffic.

"A large police operation is underway at Vienna's main station. After an incoming threat, the station is being evacuated," Vienna police said on X, urging the public to avoid any unnecessary trips to the station, a major rail hub.

The police later provided an update saying other forms of public transport through the station had been halted. The station is also a hub for underground, tram and bus transport.