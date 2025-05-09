Pope Leo XIV, a missionary bishop from Chicago with deep Peruvian roots, celebrated his first Mass Friday as the first North American pontiff in Catholic history – a moment that merged centuries-old tradition with the spirit of a globalized church in flux.

Emerging Thursday evening onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in the glow of white smoke and ringing bells, the 69-year-old Robert Prevost – now Leo XIV – was introduced as the 267th pope, breaking a long-held taboo against an American leading the Vatican.

Wearing the traditional red mozzetta that Pope Francis had set aside in 2013, Leo signaled a nod to formal customs. Yet by choosing the name "Leo" – invoking the 13th-century friar who was a companion of St. Francis of Assisi – and citing themes close to Francis’ heart, the new pope quickly framed his mission as one of continuity and compassion.

“Together, we must find how to be a missionary church – a church that builds bridges, embraces dialogue, and opens its arms like this piazza, to receive all who seek charity, presence, and love,” Leo said in smooth, near-perfect Italian, adding brief remarks in Spanish – but notably, not in English.

Bridge between continents

Leo’s elevation came as a surprise. His American citizenship once posed a diplomatic hurdle, given the U.S.'s global dominance. But Prevost also holds Peruvian citizenship and spent two decades in Peru – first as a humble missionary, later as bishop, and eventually as the Vatican’s head of the Dicastery for Bishops.

It was Francis who positioned him for succession.

In 2023, Prevost was appointed to one of the Vatican’s most powerful roles, overseeing bishop appointments worldwide.

Months later, he was made cardinal, and by the time of the conclave, he was viewed by many insiders as the clear front-runner.

Quiet reformer, global pastor

Those who worked with Prevost recall a man of conviction, humility, and action. In Peru, he was known for wading through mud after floods and securing oxygen plants during the pandemic. “He has no problem fixing a broken-down truck until it runs,” said Janinna Sesa, who worked with him through Caritas.

Nicknamed “The Saint of the North” by Peruvians, Leo’s path to Rome was paved through service, not ambition. As prior general of the Augustinian Order, he led a community defined by poverty and outreach – the very qualities that shaped his papacy’s early message.

His Vatican resume also includes a landmark move under Francis: adding women to the bishop selection committee. He later called their inclusion essential, saying they had “enriched the discernment” and helped ground church governance in lived realities.

Political tightrope

Back in Washington, Leo’s election caught even U.S. officials off guard. President Donald Trump praised the moment as a national honor, saying, “What greater honor can there be?” But it may not all be smooth sailing – Leo has previously criticized Trump-era immigration policies, including mass deportation plans.

Still, Leo is known as a centrist, not doctrinaire, not divisive. “He’s not going to be real far left or real far right,” said his brother John Prevost. “Kind of right down the middle.” The pope’s family was so stunned by his election that John missed several of Leo’s phone calls during a live interview.

Legacy in a name

The last pontiff to bear the name Leo was Leo XIII, who led the church from 1878 to 1903 and became a champion of workers’ rights during the industrial age.

His famed encyclical Rerum Novarum laid the groundwork for modern Catholic social thought.

Leo XIII also had close ties to the Augustinians – restoring an ancient convent outside Rome still used by the order today. That symbolic echo is not lost on Vatican watchers, who say Leo XIV’s choice of name signals a blend of reform and rootedness.

“He is continuing a lot of Francis’ ministry,” said Natalia Imperatori-Lee, a religion scholar at Manhattan College. But she also noted that an American pope might force the U.S. Church – often at odds with Francis – to reckon with itself.

Leo himself has acknowledged the deep divides plaguing global Catholicism. “Polarization is a wound,” he said last year. “We bishops must accelerate the movement toward unity.”

Next steps

Pope Leo will give his first public blessing on Sunday, meet the press Monday, and is expected to travel to Türkiye in late May – a trip originally planned by Francis to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.

For now, Leo’s ascension has given the Catholic Church a moment to breathe, to reflect – and perhaps, to hope.