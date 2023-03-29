Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said a presidential system would be more suitable for her country.

"We are firmly convinced that Italy's democracy can become even stronger and more solid through a presidential system," Giorgia Meloni said in a video speech at the second edition of the Summit for Democracy, organized by U.S. President Joe Biden.

"It is a reform that I consider to be fundamental and that may also represent a powerful measure of economic development," she said.

Underlining the entangled relationship between economic development and democracy, Meloni said: "The more intense the growth, the more an adequate level of social and economic development is achieved, and more likely a population will choose the path of democracy."

Likewise, she argued that democracy delivers economic growth and shared prosperity.