Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have canceled their tour of Bosnia, Greek Cyprus and Jordan after being advised to do so by the British government, a spokesman for the royal couple said Friday.
"Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic the British government has asked their royal highnesses to postpone their Spring tour," a spokesman said.
