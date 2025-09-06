Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, rejecting Vladimir Putin’s demand that any talks be held in Moscow, proposed Kiev instead.

"He can come to Kiev," Zelenskyy told the U.S. broadcaster ABC News in an interview released on Saturday.

The Ukrainian leader said he cannot come to Moscow while his country is under attack from Russia and said Putin is only suggesting Moscow as a delaying tactic.

"I can't go to Moscow... when my country's under missiles, under attacks each day. I can't go to this capital of this terrorist. It's understandable and he understands it."

Speaking in English, Zelenskyy said that you can't trust Putin and that he was "playing games" with the United States.

The Ukrainian president has repeatedly called for a meeting with Putin to negotiate a ceasefire in the Russia's war against his country, which Putin started in February 2022.

According to Ukrainian sources, at least seven countries have offered to host such a summit. These include Türkiye as well as three Gulf states, which are considered neutral in the conflict.

On Wednesday, Putin said Zelenskyy could come to Moscow if there was a prospect of a positive outcome.

Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok on Friday, Putin also once again however questioned the usefulness of such talks, reiterating his denial of Zelenskyy's legitimacy.

Zelenskyy had already rejected Moscow as a venue for negotiations on Thursday. "If you want no meeting to take place, then you invite me to Moscow," he said.