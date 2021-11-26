In a rare trip abroad, Russia's President Vladimir Putin will travel to India next month – his second trip abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, the Kremlin said Friday.
Moscow said the Russian leader will go to India on Dec. 6 for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Putin has only left Russia once during the pandemic – to meet United States President Joe Biden in Geneva in June.
In a statement, the Kremlin said Putin and Modi will hold talks on furthering the "privileged strategic partnership" between Russia and India.
It said the pair will discuss their "joint work" within the G-20, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) – an eight-member group that promotes itself as an antidote to Western geopolitical dominance.
The talks are expected to be centered around the deliveries of Russia's S-400 air defense systems and Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines to India.
India is a major buyer of Russian military hardware. In 2018, it ordered Moscow's S-400 missile defense system despite the threat of U.S. sanctions over the $5.4 billion deal.
India – home to the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer – has also authorized Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, in a boost to its inoculation drive.
Earlier this month, Moscow said its foreign and defense ministers will be in New Delhi in December to meet their Indian counterparts.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.