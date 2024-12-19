Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is yet to meet Syria's Bashar Assad, who fled to Moscow after being ousted by anti-regime forces.

In his first public comments since the fall of the ex-Syrian dictator, Putin rejected claims his toppling was a "defeat" for Russia.

"You want to present what is happening in Syria as a defeat for Russia," Putin said in response to a question from a journalist. "I assure you it is not ... we have achieved our goals."

His comments came at the annual news conference held Thursday, where Putin also said he intended to talk to Assad without specifying when.

The Russian President also said that he was ready for talks "anytime" with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has touted his ability to strike a Ukraine peace deal within hours of coming to office.

Trump, who will return to the White House in January, has stoked fears in Kyiv that he could force Ukraine to accept peace on terms favorable to Moscow.

Holding his annual end-of-year press conference, the Kremlin leader said his troops held the upper hand across the battlefield but was forced to admit he does not know when Russia will take back the western Kursk region where Ukrainian troops launched an incursion in August.

The traditional annual question and answer sessions, often lasting hours, are largely a televised show while also being a rare setting in which he is put on the spot and answers some uncomfortable questions.

Asked about Trump's overtures regarding a possible peace deal, Putin said he would welcome a meeting with the incoming Republican.

"I don't know when I'm going to see him. He isn't saying anything about it. I haven't talked to him in more than four years. I am ready for it, of course. Any time," Putin said.

"If we ever have a meeting with President-elect Trump, I am sure we'll have a lot to talk about," he said, adding that Russia was ready for "negotiations and compromises."

The Kremlin recently welcomed Trump's sharp criticism of President Joe Biden's decision to allow Kyiv to use U.S.-supplied missiles to strike Russian territory – a major escalation in the nearly three-year conflict.

Kursk offensive

Russia's troops have been advancing in eastern Ukraine for months, with Putin repeatedly touting their prowess on the battlefield.

"We are moving towards resolving the primary aims that we set at the start of the special military operation," Putin said, using Russia's term for the conflict.

"Our guys are fighting heroically. The capabilities of the armed forces are growing."

Moscow's army in November advanced at its fastest pace in east Ukraine since the first month of its 2022 attack.

But asked by a woman from the Kursk region when residents would be able to return to their homes there, after thousands were evacuated from frontline areas amid the Ukrainian assault, Putin said he could not name a date.

"We will absolutely kick them out. Absolutely. It can't be any other way. But the question of a specific date, I'm sorry, I cannot say right now," he admitted.