Romania's Constitutional Court on Thursday unanimously dismissed a petition to annul the May 18 presidential election, confirming the victory of centrist Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan.

Romania's defeated hard-right contender, George Simion, who emerged as the frontrunner in the first round of voting on May 4, had filed the request, alleging interference by France and Moldova.

Election authorities and independent observers have said the election was well-organized. The Constitutional Court, which said Simion's challenge was unfounded, will officially validate the election result Thursday, with Dan in attendance.

The court canceled Romania's initial presidential election six months ago on suspicion of Russian interference, denied by Moscow, in favor of far-right candidate Calin Georgescu. He was barred from taking part in the rerun.

The ensuing institutional crisis – including the fall of the Social Democrat-led government – stalled efforts to reduce Romania's budget deficit, the largest in the European Union, and unnerved financial markets.

Romania's European allies and investors welcomed Dan's presidential election victory over the eurosceptic Simion, who has called the cancellation of the initial ballot late last year a "coup" and took over the baton from Georgescu.

"The Constitutional Court has continued the coup d'etat by rejecting our appeal," Simion said on social media Thursday, reacting to the verdict. "Only thing left for us is to keep fighting."

Accusation

Simion had earlier conceded defeat, after initially saying he won. He later clung onto Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messaging app, who accused the head of France's foreign intelligence agency during Sunday's ballot of asking him to ban Romanian conservative voices ahead of the elections.

France's DGSE foreign spy agency denied the accusation.

President-elect Dan will be sworn in next Monday and will then face the daunting task of nominating a prime minister able to negotiate a ruling majority in a fragmented parliament.

"It is certain that Romania will keep its pro-Western direction," Dan told a security conference Thursday.

"Romania has not been sufficiently active in any of these structures (EU, NATO), but to be active you must have credibility. Romania must strengthen itself and be more active," he added.

Simion had wanted to end military aid for neighboring Ukraine in its war with Russia.