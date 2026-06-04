Romanian President Nicusor Dan on Thursday nominated pro-European Member of the European Parliament Eugen Tomac to serve as prime minister, seeking to restore political stability after the previous government was brought down by a no-confidence vote last month.

Tomac, 44, heads a political party that is not represented in Romania's parliament and now has 10 days to assemble a cabinet and secure parliamentary approval.

The nomination comes as Romania faces growing economic and political challenges, with the prolonged leadership vacuum slowing key policy decisions and increasing pressure on the country's finances.

Announcing the decision, Dan said the inability of parliamentary parties to agree on a governing coalition left few alternatives.

"Since the parties cannot agree among themselves, the only possible solution is a prime minister who is independent of the parties in parliament," Dan said, adding that Romania must remain committed to a pro-Western course while preserving financial stability.

Tomac pledged to pursue a nonpartisan approach to governance, saying he would seek to establish a "technical government" focused on addressing the country's immediate challenges rather than advancing party interests.

His success will depend on whether he can secure enough support in parliament to win a vote of confidence and end weeks of political uncertainty.