Russia launched a retaliatory strike on Friday, targeting Ukraine's Luch Design Bureau with high-precision, long-range weapons.

The facility, known for its role in missile production and the maintenance of U.S.-supplied Patriot air defense systems, was hit as part of Russia's response to a Wednesday assault.

Ukrainian forces had used six American-made ATACMS tactical missiles and four Storm Shadow cruise missiles to strike Russia’s Kamensky plant in the Rostov region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the strike's success, stating that all targets had been hit. "The strike objectives were achieved," the ministry announced.

Earlier, both Russian and Ukrainian media reported a significant explosion in Kyiv, followed by multiple smaller detonations.

The initial blast was attributed to the Russian missile strike, while the subsequent explosions were believed to be from Ukrainian air defense systems intercepting the attack.

Missile strike on Kyiv

On Friday morning, a Russian missile attack on Kyiv resulted in the death of one person and left two others injured.

The strikes, which occurred around 7 a.m. local time (5 a.m. GMT), involved Kinzhal and Iskander missiles, according to Ukrainian officials.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists reported seeing smoke rise over the city as explosions rocked various parts.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that debris from the blasts had ignited fires in several areas, damaging buildings and cars.

A Ukrainian rescuer works to extinguish a fire at the site of a missile attack, Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec. 20, 2024. (AFP Photo)

"Emergency services are working everywhere," Klitschko said via Telegram. Authorities also reported that two individuals were hospitalized as a result of the attack.

Ukrainian air defenses had earlier issued a warning about incoming ballistic missiles, alerting citizens to the threat.

"Ballistic missile from the north!" the Ukrainian air force announced on Telegram.

Putin's hypersonic claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a Thursday press conference, framed the ongoing conflict as a "hi-tech duel," highlighting Russia’s development of the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile.

He claimed the missile is capable of bypassing any air defense systems, including those used by Ukraine.

Beyond Kyiv, missile attacks were reported in the southern port city of Kherson, where one person was killed and six others injured.

Other cities and towns across Ukraine also faced Russian missile strikes.

In Kyiv, local officials reported further damage from the attacks, including fires and structural damage to office buildings. Ukrainian air defenses worked to intercept the incoming missiles, but the blasts still caused significant destruction.