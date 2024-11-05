Moscow launched internal procedures to appoint a new envoy to the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

In an interview with the Russian state news agency RIA, Lavrov acknowledged that while the relationship between Russia and the U.S. remains in crisis, Washington has not signaled any intention to sever diplomatic ties.

"We recognize that as the largest nuclear powers, our countries bear a special responsibility for global stability, which necessitates diplomatic engagement and the continued operation of our embassies in Moscow and Washington,” Lavrov said.

Despite the strained relations, Lavrov emphasized that Washington still seeks to maintain diplomatic channels. "If this approach continues, we will appoint a new Russian ambassador to the US at the appropriate time. The necessary internal procedures have already begun,” he said.

On Oct. 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved Anatoly Antonov of his role as ambassador to the U.S. without naming a replacement. Antonov, 69, had been in the position since 2017.

Regarding Russia’s expectations for the upcoming U.S. presidential election, Lavrov remarked that both American parties pursue an "anti-Russian and Russophobic course,” with Ukraine playing a central role in the "hybrid war” against Russia, implying that there is little hope for positive change.

"We remain open to dialogue, provided that the U.S. demonstrates genuine intent to negotiate with mutual respect and recognition of Russia’s national interests,” Lavrov noted.

Responding to accusations from American political analysts that Russia has interfered in Georgia’s parliamentary elections, the top diplomat dismissed the claims as "an outright lie.”

"It is common for Americans to attribute to us for actions that they themselves engage in. Washington continues to actively exploit the self-created myth of Russian interference in any election, national or in third countries. If forces objectionable to the US win somewhere, Russia is immediately 'appointed guilty' for the 'wrong' choice of voters," he said.

Ukraine's use of long-range weapons to imply NATO's 'open' involvement in a conflict with Russia

Regarding reports that Ukraine may be authorized to use Western-supplied long-range weapons to target Russian territory, Lavrov warned that such actions would signify NATO's "open" involvement in the conflict with Russia.

"If these weapons are used, it would indicate that NATO countries are actively at war with Russia, with no pretense about the presence of ‘mercenaries,’ ‘volunteers,’ or advisors operating under ‘false flags.’ This would fundamentally expose the true nature of the conflict,” he said.

He cautioned that any hostile actions taken by NATO or its member states would prompt Russia to respond proportionately, under the UN Charter's sovereign right to self-defense.

"Our opponents should not be mistaken... Neither the Atlantic Ocean nor the English Channel offers a safe distance from repercussions,” he warned.

Turning to Armenia and Azerbaijan, Lavrov noted that the final text of the peace treaty has yet to be finalized because longstanding hostilities and casualties suffered by both nations make it difficult for Baku and Yerevan to achieve progress in normalization.

"Achieving normalization will require considerable effort and time,” he remarked.

Lavrov also commented on the situation in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria, describing it as "difficult.”

"This situation is affected by Moldova’s internal politics. I hope the Moldovan authorities will act with restraint to avoid actions that might escalate tensions,” he added.

- BRICS efforts to de-escalate Gaza situation

When asked about BRICS countries' actions to alleviate the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and broader Middle East instability, Lavrov remarked that since the crisis began in October of last year, BRICS countries have stood united in defending the rights of Gaza's civilian population.

"On Nov. 21, 2023, an emergency BRICS summit called for an immediate cease-fire and humanitarian aid to the victims. This unified stance was reiterated in the Kazan Summit declaration, which was attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas," the top Russian diplomat said.

Following the onset of Israel's military actions in Gaza, BRICS nations submitted a UN Security Council resolution urging a cease-fire and unrestricted humanitarian access, which the US then blocked.

"The US justified its position by claiming that such a resolution would obstruct its efforts to negotiate a cease-fire and detainee exchange between Israel and Hamas. However, this negotiation process is at an impasse, and Gaza’s situation worsens daily," he commented.

He observed that the conflict has spread to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and even Iran. It has also caused instability in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, where a multinational naval coalition led by the US and UK has launched attacks targeting Houthis, who have responded to Israel's military operations in Palestinian territories.

The foreign minister emphasized that the Gaza crisis has catalyzed these regional developments and that its resolution is key to Middle East stability.

"We will persist in working with our partners toward a just resolution to the Palestinian question on a recognized international legal foundation, leveraging BRICS’ full potential," he concluded.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas, killing nearly 43,400 people and rendering the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.

In recent months, Israel has also stepped up its attacks on the Lebanese group Hezbollah, including bombings and a ground incursion, sparking fears of a broader war.