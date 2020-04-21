Russia recorded 5,642 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 52,763, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said in a report Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, 51 people with the virus died, pushing the death toll to 456, it said.

"Over the past 24 hours Russia confirmed 5,642 coronavirus infections in 78 regions, including 2,567 people (45.5%) who were detected without symptoms,” the report said.

The statement added that the largest number of coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow with 3,083 patients, the Moscow region with 718 and St. Petersburg with 127.

According to the officials, 2.14 million of people have been tested for the disease across the country. While 456 patients have died from the disease, 3,873 people have recovered.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia began rising sharply this month, although it had reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak's early stages.